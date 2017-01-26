%%%Ford holt Retail Global Markting & Communication Director von Apple %%%

Der US-Autohersteller Ford Motor Company
holt Musa Tariq als Vice President und Chief Brand Officer an Bord.
Musa Tariq, 34, derzeit noch bei Apple
als Retail Global Marketing & Communication Director tätig, startet sein neues Amt bei Ford bereits am 30. Januar 2017. Als Vice President und Chief Brand Officer mit Büro in Detroit ist Tariq dann für den weltweiten Ausbau der Marke Ford verantwortlich. Zusätzlich wird Tariq die Rolle des Senior Creatives und Strategic Primary Brand Manager bei Ford übernehmen.
Musa Tariq wechselt nach zweieinhalb Jahren bei Apple zu Ford. Bei Apple war er für die In-Store digital Experience zuständig, bevor er Apples In-House-Kreativ-Team aufbaute. Tariq arbeite bereits für die Luxus-Marke Burberry
als Global Director für Social Media und Digital Markting sowie in der Agentur-Szene bei J Walter Thompson
und Saatchi & Saatchi
. Vor Apple war er für Nike
tätig, wo er als Global Senior Director für Social Media & Community Nikes Digital-Brand betreute.
Er wird eng mit Stephen Odell, Executive Vice President für global Marketing, Sales und Services, und Ray Day, Global Vice President für Communication, zusammen arbeiten.