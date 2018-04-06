%%% Jaguar Land Rover Deutschland holt neuen Marketingchef von Opel %%%

Christian Löer ist Marketing Direktor der Jaguar Land Rover Deutschland GmbH (Foto: Jaguar Land Rover)
Seit dem 1. April zeichnet Christian Löer als Marketing Direktor der Jaguar Land Rover Deutschland GmbH in Kronberg im Taunus verantwortlich. Er wechselt von Opel, wo er seit April 2016 als Marketing Direktor Deutschland tätig war. Weitere berufliche Stationen waren Hyundai Motor Europe und Mazda Motors Europe. Die Position des Marketing Direktors der Jaguar Land Rover Deutschland GmbH hatte zuletzt Brian F. Fousse kommissarisch inne, der nun als Leiter Business & Transformation fungiert.
