ANZEIGE


ANZEIGE

Cannes Lions präsentiert die Jury-Präsidenten 2019

%%%Cannes Lions präsentiert die Jury-Präsidenten 2019%%%


Das internationale Kreativ-Festival Cannes Lions hat das Line-Up der Jury-Präsidenten für die 66. Award-Verleihung im kommenden Jahr veröffentlicht. Neu sind in 2019 die Kategorien 'Entertainment for Sport' und 'Creative Strategy'. Die Kategorie Product Design dagegen wurde gestrichen.

Die Jury Presidents 2019 sind:
  • Margaret Johnson, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) bei Gooodby Silverstein & Partners USA – Film
  • Jose Miguel Sokoloff, Global President bei MullenLowe Creative Counsil & CCO bei MullenLowe Group UK, MullenLowe Group, Global – Radio & Audio
  • John Patroulis, weltweiter CCO bei Grey, Global – Outdoor
  • Olivier Altmann, Mitgründer, CEO & CCO bei Altmann + Pacreau, France – Print & Publishing
  • Richard Ting, Gloval Chief Experience Officer & US CCO bei R/GA, Global – Design
  • Ari Weiss, CCO bei DDB Worldwide, Nordamerika – Mobile
  • David Lubras, weltweiter CCO & Chairman Nordamerika bei BBDO, Global – Titanium
  • Trevor Robinson OBE, Gründer & Executive Creative Director (ECD) bei Quiet Storm, UK – Industry Craft
  • Rei Inamoto, Founding Partner bei Inamoto & Co., USA – Digital Craft
  • Rebecca Skinner, Managing Director/ Executive Producer bei Superprime Films, USA – Film Craft
  • Scott Donaton, Global CCO & Content Officer bei Digitas, Global – Entertainment
  • Paulette Long OBE, Music Consultant/Board Dierctor bei Paulette Long, UK – Entertainment Lions for Music
  • Steve Stoute, Gründer & CEO bei Translation Enterprises, USA – Entertainment Lions for Sport
  • Jaime Mandelbaum, CCO bei VMLY&R Europa – Brand Experience & Activation
  • Daniel Bonner, Global CCO bei Wunderman – Creative eCommerce
  • David Droga, Gründer und Creative Chairman Droga5 – Sustainable Development Goals
  • Robin Shapiro, Global President bei TBWA\WorldHealth – Pharma
  • Shaheed Peera, ECD bei Publicis – Health & Wellness
  • John Seifert, weltweirer Chief Executive bei Ogilvy – Creative Effectiveness
  • Bill Yom, Global Creative Director bei Cheil Worldwide Südkorea – Innovation
  • Yasuharu Sasaki, Heaf of Digital Creative & Executive bei Dentsu – Creative Data
  • PJ Pereira, Mitgründer & Creative Chairman bei Pereira O'Dell – Social & Influencer
  • Michelle Hutton, Managing Director, Global Clients bei Edelman – PR
  • Nicky Bullard, Chairwoman & CCO bei MRM McCann UK – Direct
  • Karen Blackett OBE, WPP UK Country Manager & MediaCom Chairwoman UK & Ireland – Media
  • Tracey Follows, Gründerin Futuremade – Creative Strategy
Das International Festival of Creativity wird vom 17. bis zum 21. Juni 2019 in Cannes stattfinden.



zurück

() 10.12.2018


Druckansicht

Artikel empfehlen


  • Teilen

Aktuelle Print-Ausgabe 50/2018

Inhalt

Heft-Themen

Abonnement

Mediadaten

iPhone/iPad

Android

ANZEIGE


Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter unter @nbZwitscher



Folgen Sie uns auf Instagram

ANZEIGE

Weitere Publikationen
des Verlages

ANZEIGE