%%%Cannes Lions präsentiert die Jury-Präsidenten 2019%%%

Das internationale Kreativ-Festival Cannes Lions hat das Line-Up der Jury-Präsidenten für die 66. Award-Verleihung im kommenden Jahr veröffentlicht. Neu sind in 2019 die Kategorien 'Entertainment for Sport' und 'Creative Strategy'. Die Kategorie Product Design dagegen wurde gestrichen.
Die Jury Presidents 2019 sind:
- Margaret Johnson, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) bei Gooodby Silverstein & Partners USA – Film
- Jose Miguel Sokoloff, Global President bei MullenLowe Creative Counsil & CCO bei MullenLowe Group UK, MullenLowe Group, Global – Radio & Audio
- John Patroulis, weltweiter CCO bei Grey, Global – Outdoor
- Olivier Altmann, Mitgründer, CEO & CCO bei Altmann + Pacreau, France – Print & Publishing
- Richard Ting, Gloval Chief Experience Officer & US CCO bei R/GA, Global – Design
- Ari Weiss, CCO bei DDB Worldwide, Nordamerika – Mobile
- David Lubras, weltweiter CCO & Chairman Nordamerika bei BBDO, Global – Titanium
- Trevor Robinson OBE, Gründer & Executive Creative Director (ECD) bei Quiet Storm, UK – Industry Craft
- Rei Inamoto, Founding Partner bei Inamoto & Co., USA – Digital Craft
- Rebecca Skinner, Managing Director/ Executive Producer bei Superprime Films, USA – Film Craft
- Scott Donaton, Global CCO & Content Officer bei Digitas, Global – Entertainment
- Paulette Long OBE, Music Consultant/Board Dierctor bei Paulette Long, UK – Entertainment Lions for Music
- Steve Stoute, Gründer & CEO bei Translation Enterprises, USA – Entertainment Lions for Sport
- Jaime Mandelbaum, CCO bei VMLY&R Europa – Brand Experience & Activation
- Daniel Bonner, Global CCO bei Wunderman – Creative eCommerce
- David Droga, Gründer und Creative Chairman Droga5 – Sustainable Development Goals
- Robin Shapiro, Global President bei TBWA\WorldHealth – Pharma
- Shaheed Peera, ECD bei Publicis – Health & Wellness
- John Seifert, weltweirer Chief Executive bei Ogilvy – Creative Effectiveness
- Bill Yom, Global Creative Director bei Cheil Worldwide Südkorea – Innovation
- Yasuharu Sasaki, Heaf of Digital Creative & Executive bei Dentsu – Creative Data
- PJ Pereira, Mitgründer & Creative Chairman bei Pereira O'Dell – Social & Influencer
- Michelle Hutton, Managing Director, Global Clients bei Edelman – PR
- Nicky Bullard, Chairwoman & CCO bei MRM McCann UK – Direct
- Karen Blackett OBE, WPP UK Country Manager & MediaCom Chairwoman UK & Ireland – Media
- Tracey Follows, Gründerin Futuremade – Creative Strategy
Das International Festival of Creativity wird vom 17. bis zum 21. Juni 2019 in Cannes stattfinden.