%%%AD STARS 2018: Drei Crystal-Awards für Deutschland %%%

Das südkoreanische Kreativ-Festival AD STARS hat Gewinner für 2018 bekannt gegeben - darunter auch eine deutsche Agentur und zweimal die Miami Ad School Europe.
Cheil Germany bekommt einen Crystal Award für "Samsung – Inspired by You" für Samsung in Design. Die Miami Ad School Europe bekommt je einen Crystal Award in Print und PR. "Remember" für Donate Life wird in Print ausgezeichnet und "The Beauty of Break Ups" für eBay in PR.
Ingesamt wurden 2018 elf Grand Prix an folgende Agenturen vergeben:
- Host/Havas, Australia (Direct Grand Prix & Media Grand Prix)
- Amber, China (Print Grand Prix & Promotion Grand Prix)
- TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan (Design Grand Prix)
- TBWA\SMP, Philippines (Film Grand Prix)
- Dentsu JaymeSyfu, Philippines (Outdoor Grand Prix)
- Colenso BBDO, New Zealand (Interactive Grand Prix)
- Cheil India (Mobile Grand Prix)
- Interaction, Costa Rica (PR Grand Prix)
- GREYnJ United Bangkok (Video Stars Grand Prix)
Alle AD STARS-Gewinner sowie weitere Informationen finden Sie hier
.