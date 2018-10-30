%%%Puma vergibt weltweiten Media-Etat an Havas%%%

Der Sportartikel-Hersteller Puma mit Stammsitz in Herzogenaurach engagiert Havas Media als neue globale Media-Agentur. Havas Media setzte sich in einem Review-Prozess durch, der Anfang Juni 2018 startete. Puma holte sich für den Pitch-Prozess Unterstützung von der Media Strategy-Beratung ID Comms .





"This is an exciting time for Puma as we continue to evolve our consumer marketing approach and how we reach our consumers. We were impressed with Havas Media’s strong strategic skills and forward thinking," erklärt Adam Petrick, bei Puma als Global Director, Brand & Marketing aktiv. "They clearly demonstrated their understanding of our business, passion for our brand and ability to deliver unique media opportunities."



"We're fascinated with meaningful brands, and Puma truly is one. Our teams felt close alignment on the role paid media should play for a global sports brand—data and performance marketing are increasingly important but it’s creative, strategic use of media that matters to consumers and that can help the brand succeed," ergänzt Havas Media CEO Peter Mears . "I'm extremely proud of our teams around the world who've shown Puma the real power of our strategic skills in Havas Media and can't wait to see the impact we will have."







Havas Media wird offiziell Anfang 2019 für Puma tätig werden. Kreativ vertraut Puma seit 2013 auf die WPP-Tochter J. Walter Thompson. Bislang war die Publicis-Tochter Blue 449 für das auf rund 300 Millionen Dollar geschätzte Media-Paket von Puma zuständig.

