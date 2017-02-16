%%%Audi erwirbt Namensrechte am neuen Stadion des US-Teams D.C. United%%%



So soll das künftig Audi Field-Stadion aussehen (Abb.: D.C. United)

Audi schnappt sich die Namensrechte an dem neuen Fußballstadion von D.C. United, einem Team der Major League Soccer in Washington D.C.. Die Spielstätte, die im Sommer 2018 eröffnet werden soll, bietet Platz für 20.000 Fans. Künftiger Name: Audi Field. Der Namingright-Deal soll auf zwölf Jahre angelegt sein. Bereits seit 2015 ist Audi Automobilpartner der Major League Soccer.

Loren Angelo, Vice President of Marketing bei Audi of America, erklärt zum Sponsorship: "We are excited to work with D.C. United and to continue our support of soccer in America as well the community near our Northern Virginia headquarters. This commitment helps Audi connect with passionate soccer fans of all ages and the greater community through unique experiences that continue to elevate their excitement in America's fastest-growing sport."